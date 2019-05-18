Bryce Harper’s weekend got off to a rough start until he stepped up to the dish and let his bat do the talking.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder struck out in his first two at-bats Friday night, which led to a wave of boos coming down from the Citizens Bank Park stands. Those fans quickly changed their ways when he smoked a two-run double in the fifth inning. That’s right, the boos turned to a standing ovation.
In the first inning of the Phillies’ Saturday afternoon matchup with the Colorado Rockies, he made sure there would be no early boo-birds by mashing a home run to dead center field. Mashing might actually be an understatement. This solo shot went well over the batter’s eye and the wall beyond that.
Check it out:
Unbelievable.
The bomb’s projected distance was 466 feet, which, according to MLB Stats, is the longest home run by a Phillies player at Citizens Bank Park in the Statcast era.
It’s safe to say they’ll be no boos directed at Harper on Saturday in Philly.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images