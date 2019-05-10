Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eight down, eight to go.

The Boston Bruins quest for the Stanley Cup is halfway complete, with the team dropping the puck on Game 1 of the Eastern Conference against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.

And with the stakes growing larger with every game, the Bruins have brought out the big guns to kick things off, with legendary defenseman Ray Bourque serving as the honorary banner captain for Game 1.

And as if Bruins fans needed anymore reason to lose their minds in the minutes leading up to the game, Bourque certainly helped get things going.

7️⃣7️⃣ is getting things going!@RayBourque77 and @SpOlympicsMA athlete Melissa Reilly are tonight’s fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/3SMdioV3qP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 10, 2019

The B’s already have rolled out some epic banner captains, from former players like Bobby Orr, Johnny Bucyk and Marc Savard to other Boston sports stars Julian Edelman, David Andrew and Aly Raisman.

Bring out No. 77 seemed like the logical next choice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images