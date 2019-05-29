Michael Chavis continues to leave his mark on the Red Sox and their fans.
The Boston second baseman has been putting the bat to the ball with consistent home-run hitting, but he made the highlight-reel on the defensive side at Fenway Park.
In the top of the seventh of Tuesday’s game against the Indians, Chavis made an incredible diving stop to save a run and end Cleveland’s threat in the inning.
Take a look:
Wow.
We have a feeling this won’t be the last time we’ll see Chavis making this kind of play.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images