Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis continues to leave his mark on the Red Sox and their fans.

The Boston second baseman has been putting the bat to the ball with consistent home-run hitting, but he made the highlight-reel on the defensive side at Fenway Park.

In the top of the seventh of Tuesday’s game against the Indians, Chavis made an incredible diving stop to save a run and end Cleveland’s threat in the inning.

Take a look:

MICHAEL CHAVIS, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! pic.twitter.com/chQcSSJbjo — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 29, 2019

Wow.

We have a feeling this won’t be the last time we’ll see Chavis making this kind of play.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images