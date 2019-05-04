Watch Red Sox’s Michael Chavis Obliterate 459-Foot Two-Run Home Run

We’re getting used to seeing Michael Chavis hit towering home runs.

That trend continued Friday night during the Boston Red Sox’s second game against the Chicago White Sox and Guaranteed Rate Field.

After Rafael Devers led off the sixth inning with a single, Chavis stepped in and absolutely destroyed a first-pitch slider and sent it 459-feet to left field.

Take a look:

Good God.

The blast marked the fourth of the season for Chavis and gave Boston a 5-0 lead. But what’s even more impressive is of Chavis’ four home runs, three have traveled over 440 feet.

