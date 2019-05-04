Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Blast Three-Run Home Run For First Of Season

Rafael Devers wasted no time in making up for his ninth-inning error Thursday night.

In the top of the first inning during Friday’s Boston Red Sox game against the Chicago White Sox, the third baseman gave his team a quick 3-0 lead with his first home run of the season.

Devers drove the first pitch he saw, a 94-mph fastball, to straight-away center field.

Take a look:

Some early run support courtesy of Rafael Devers. pic.twitter.com/aggYD5vA8N — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 4, 2019

Yeah, there was no doubt about that one.

Devers’ last home run came in Game 5 in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros when he took ace Justin Verlander deep for a three-run shot.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images