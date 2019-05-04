Watch Replay Of Country House Kentucky Derby Win, Maximum Security Disqualification

They have run the Kentucky Derby 145 times, and this never has happened before.

Maximum Security appeared to win the world’s most famous horse race, prancing down the stretch at Churchill Downs to maintain his undefeated record pretty handily, but upon video review the horse was disqualified, and Country House was declared the winner.

Country House entered with 65-1 odds to win, and now is the second longest odds to ever win the Derby.

Take a look at the full race:

HISTORIC. Country House wins the Kentucky Derby at 65-1 odds after Maximum Security was disqualified. Presented by @Longines. https://t.co/KQsOOe5YIp pic.twitter.com/BNyNRBuR11 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

But it did not come without loads of controversy, as jockeys and owners sat idle on the homestretch for more than 15 minutes waiting for a decision from race stewards.

Stewards ruled that Maximum Security bumped into War of Will, who, in turn, was knocked into Country House, thus leading to disqualification.

Take a look at a replay of the controversial decision:

An explanation of the historic inquiry ruling that disqualified Maximum Security, making Country House the @KentuckyDerby winner. pic.twitter.com/YZqqn4ucbJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

Disqualifications happen all the time in horse racing, they usually just don’t come in a race of this magnitude.

Needless to say, that overturn cost the oddsmakers a bit of cash, and here’s hoping those who had Country House did not rip up their ticket.

