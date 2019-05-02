Ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski Makes Acting Debut At Billboard Music Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, Rob Gronkowski’s acting debut has arrived.

Since announcing his retirement from the NFL in March, Gronk hasn’t drawn too much attention to himself in the media. But the former tight end resurfaced this week with a performance to remember, portraying a buff security guard trying to seat Florida Georgia Line at the Billboard Music Awards.

(You can watch Gronk’s performance here)

Looks like Terry Crews was having a ball there.

We know we’re not the only ones who are looking forward to where Gronk’s acting career will go next.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images