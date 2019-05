Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Sean Kuraly, please stand up.

The Boston Bruins forward has scored some big goals, and now he can add a marker in the Stanley Cup Final to his ledger.

Kuraly broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period as the Bruins fourth line continues to produce in these playoffs.

Zdeno Chara tossed a puck on net that Jordan Binnington could not handle. Noel Acciari won the rebound and wheeled a pass cross-crease to Kuraly for the goal at 5:21.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images