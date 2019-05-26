Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, they don’t call it The Greatest Spectacle in Racing for nothing.

Through two-third of the “Greatest Day in Motorsports,” racing fans have had plenty to be entertained by, with the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 giving fans loads of action from green to checkered flag. But as good as the race was as a whole, the final lap may even have been more epic all on its own.

Simon Pagenaud came away with the victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a truly heart-stopping final trip around the 2.5-mile circuit. Pagenaud had his mirrors full of Alexander Rossi, who made a late charge, and even got alongside Pagenaud down the backstretch heading into the penultimate corner.

Take a look:

Ultimately, it was Pagenaud who got to drink the milk in victory lane while the rest of us tried to catch out breath.

What a finish.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images