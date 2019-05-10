Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, that’s one way to jump into the lineup.

With Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy suspended for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, it was the blueliner’s replacement — Steven Kampfer — that gave the B’s their first lead of the series.

Marcus Johansson made a nifty play after gaining a zone entry, dishing a behind-the-back, no-look pass to Kampfer all alone creeping down the high slot.

The defenseman ripped a shot that beat Petr Mzarek low blocker-side to make it 1-0 Bruins at 2:55.

It’s just the second Stanley Cup playoff game Kampfer has played in, and the goal is his first point. Not a bad start.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images