Well, that’s one way to jump into the lineup.
With Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy suspended for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, it was the blueliner’s replacement — Steven Kampfer — that gave the B’s their first lead of the series.
Marcus Johansson made a nifty play after gaining a zone entry, dishing a behind-the-back, no-look pass to Kampfer all alone creeping down the high slot.
The defenseman ripped a shot that beat Petr Mzarek low blocker-side to make it 1-0 Bruins at 2:55.
It’s just the second Stanley Cup playoff game Kampfer has played in, and the goal is his first point. Not a bad start.
