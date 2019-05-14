Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What better birthday present than scoring a game-winning goal?

With just moments to go in the World Championship round-robin contest between Team Canada and Team Slovakia on Monday, Canada earned themselves a late-game power play that led to this clutch goal netted by Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone with just 1.8 seconds left in the game. Monday, of course, was his 27th birthday, and he capped it off in style.

Check it out:

Happy birthday, stud.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images