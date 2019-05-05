Watch Tom Brady Casually Make (And Win) $100K Bet With Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola had a chance to fleece Tom Brady of $100,000 Saturday night, but the Detroit Lions receiver blew it.
As you probably know by now, Amendola, Brady, Julian Edelman and a bunch of past and current New England Patriots attended the Kentucky Derby together. And a few hours after the controversial finish at Churchill Downs, Brady offered Amendola $100,000 if he could hit a small target with an even smaller football.
Amendola, definitely not inebriated or anything, accepted his former quarterback’s offer.
You can check out the results in the (slightly NSFW) video below:
No big deal, just a bunch of Super Bowl champions roaming the streets of Kentucky and putting stacks of cash on the line.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
