Watch Tom Brady Casually Make (And Win) $100K Bet With Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola had a chance to fleece Tom Brady of $100,000 Saturday night, but the Detroit Lions receiver blew it.

As you probably know by now, Amendola, Brady, Julian Edelman and a bunch of past and current New England Patriots attended the Kentucky Derby together. And a few hours after the controversial finish at Churchill Downs, Brady offered Amendola $100,000 if he could hit a small target with an even smaller football.

Amendola, definitely not inebriated or anything, accepted his former quarterback’s offer.

You can check out the results in the (slightly NSFW) video below:

Tom Brady just casually making 100k bets with Danny Amendola. I’d literally do anything to hang out with these guys. pic.twitter.com/eeevUN1mAl — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) May 5, 2019

No big deal, just a bunch of Super Bowl champions roaming the streets of Kentucky and putting stacks of cash on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images