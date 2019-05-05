Watch Tom Brady Shoot The Breeze With Jimmy Garoppolo At Kentucky Derby

Tom Brady always has hated Jimmy Garoppolo — don’t you remember?

Well that may or may not be the case, but the New England Patriots quarterback and his former backup sure seemed like they were on good terms at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. (A day’s worth of tossing money around, rubbing shoulders with a bunch of rich and beautiful folk and watching “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” will do wonders to cure any lingering ill wills.)

Thank’s to Julian Edelman’s always active Instagram account, Patriots fans can enjoy this video of Brady and Garoppolo mingling at Churchill Downs:

Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola 1000000% sober at the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/nPiHoNIbry — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) May 5, 2019

Yeah, Edelman and Amendola are having a great time.

Amendola could’ve have an even better time after the race, but he blew a chance at fleecing Brady of $100,000.

