The Boston Red Sox really didn’t need any insurance late in Monday’s game, but they got it anyways.

And in a pretty big way, no less.

Leading 10-2 in the top of the ninth over the Blue Jays, Toronto brought reliever Ryan Tepera into the game. The third pitch Tepera threw was a 1-1 changeup to Xander Bogaerts, who pulled the ball into the left field second deck at Rogers Centre.

The next batter, Rafael Devers also worked the count to 1-1, then was served an inside fastball upstairs. The third baseman yanked that deep into right field, ultimately placing it in the second set of seats.

Bogaerts’ blast landed 417 feet, while Devers’ went a whopping 445 feet.

Take a look:

Yeah, absolute moonshots.

Michael Chavis, unfortunately, was unable to keep the streak going.

