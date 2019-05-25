Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco Giants called up the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski on Saturday, and fans are doing their best to get the pronunciation down.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was wrapping up his first pregame routine in the big leagues when he began signing autographs for fans at Oracle Park. A young Giants fan needed some confirmation on how to pronounce his last name.

Check it out:

"How do you pronounce your last name?" "Yastrzemski."#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/J1p9La4407 — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) May 25, 2019

Yastrzemski, fresh off his call up from Triple-A Sacramento, is in the starting lineup and batting seventh for San Francisco as they play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old was batting .316 with 12 home runs in Triple-A .

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images