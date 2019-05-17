Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins were without their captain for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

But when the horn sounded and the B’s capped their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes with a 4-0 win, Zdeno Chara made his way out from the tunnel, in full uniform, to join the B’s as they swarmed Tuukka Rask in celebration.

What an moment. He missed Game 4, but Zdeno Chara comes out in full uniform to celebrate the Eastern Conference championship with the @NHLBruins. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/5J6aVEnkEk — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2019

He then led the Bruins through the handshake line.

It’s unclear how serious of an injury Chara is dealing with that held him out of the game, but it was great to see him enjoy the celebration with his teammates. And now, there is plenty of time for the 42-year-old to rest up for the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images