Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

During the Boston Bruins’ 11-day layoff before the Stanley Cup Final, Bruce Cassidy contacted some of his peers, seeking advice on how to keep his team ready. We know Bill Belichick helped, and we’re still waiting to find out what Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics had to offer.

As for Cassidy’s conversation with Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, let’s just say it wasn’t the most productive phone call in human history.

Prior to the Red Sox’s game with the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Cora revealed what “advice” he gave Cassidy.

Take a look:

Cora says Bruce Cassidy called him a few days ago looking for advice. “I said, ‘We don’t have hockey in Puerto Rico. Keep doing what you’re doing.’” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 29, 2019

Ever wonder what happens when Bruce Cassidy calls Alex Cora? (@jordansfurn) pic.twitter.com/gTxkO2TyYD — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 29, 2019

Hey, what’s he supposed to do, make something up?

The Bruins will host St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images