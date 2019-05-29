During the Boston Bruins’ 11-day layoff before the Stanley Cup Final, Bruce Cassidy contacted some of his peers, seeking advice on how to keep his team ready. We know Bill Belichick helped, and we’re still waiting to find out what Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics had to offer.
As for Cassidy’s conversation with Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, let’s just say it wasn’t the most productive phone call in human history.
Prior to the Red Sox’s game with the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Cora revealed what “advice” he gave Cassidy.
Take a look:
Hey, what’s he supposed to do, make something up?
The Bruins will host St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images