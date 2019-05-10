Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Kraft can’t help but love N’Keal Harry.

The New England Patriots owner spoke glowingly about the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday at Gillette Stadium to kick off the wide receiver’s introductory session with local media.

Kraft hailed Harry’s personality and pedigree, but one aspect of the soon-to-be rookie’s life struck the 77-year-old more than anything else: his name.

Robert Kraft introduces N’Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/8Y3dXkGDSW — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 9, 2019

“… This young man here has a beautiful smile,” Kraft said. “The first player from St. Vincent (and the Grenadines) in the NFL. We’re so impressed with his background, and there are a lot of nice things coming from Arizona State, but the most important thing to me is N’Keal’s last name. It’s my dad of blessed memory and first grandson (go) by the name of Harry. So I know good things are going to come from Harry.”

Harry said Thursday he plans to use his first paycheck to help his family and residents of the island-nations from which he hails. He also looks forward to learning from Tom Brady and playing like Josh Gordon and/or other great wide receivers to which some have compared him.

All of this would be music to Kraft’s ears, which probably have been ringing since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell read Harry’s name at the NFL Draft podium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images