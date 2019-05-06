What John Tortorella Is Focusing On Ahead Of Game 6 Vs. Bruins

The Blue Jackets’ younger players are gaining some good experience right now, but that’s not the focus of Columbus head coach John Tortorella.

Monday night marks Game 6 of the Blue Jackets’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, meaning a loss for the Blue Jackets will spell the end of their season.

Because of that, Tortorella’s focus isn’t on the long-term development of his young guys, rather simply getting a win Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images