If you thought the “Boston Red Socks” error was going to be the only one of the day, we have some bad news for you.

The White House released an official statement Thursday morning ahead of the Red Sox’s trip to Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate their 2018 World Series championship with an egregious spelling error. But after the visit concluded, an email was sent out that detailed the afternoon.

The subject line, however, featured another gaffe. Take a look:

The White House has sent out a transcript of the presidents appearance with the “World Cup series champion” Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/G3BVlHvzmA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 9, 2019

Whoops.

That’s quite the mistake, considering the World Cup is soccer’s biggest event that held every four years, while, as you know, the World Series occurs every fall.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images