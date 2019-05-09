White House Misspelled ‘Red Socks’ In Announcement Of Team’s Visit

A mistake heralded the Boston Red Sox’s visit to the White House.

An official White House announcement of the Red Sox’s trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue initially contained a mispelled version of the team’s name. Instead of “Red Sox,” the White House statement called the team the “Red Socks” on a page listing the events visitors can live stream online and on the executive branch’s official YouTube page.

“President Trump Welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House,” the statement read.

The White House corrected the mistake as of 9 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, according to The Boston Globe’s Steve Annear.

The Red Sox will visit the White House on Thursday afternoon and join president Trump in a ceremony commemorating their 2018 World Series win.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images