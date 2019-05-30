Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask really isn’t to blame for the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins didn’t play well from top to bottom for the majority of Wednesday night’s contest at TD Garden, and the Blues emerged victorious as a result, evening the series at 1-1 before it shifts to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4.

The goaltending matchup between Rask and Blues netminder Jordan Binnington has been a hot topic among NHL reporters, and the good news for Bruins fans is that Rask has been very good coming off a loss in this year’s playoffs.

Rask after a loss in the 2019 playoffs:

2.02 GAA

.942 sv%

4-1 record https://t.co/TVQgTGmSL0 — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) May 30, 2019

Maybe the stats aren’t as good as Binnington’s after a loss, but they’re definitely something to consider. Rask has only lost back-to-back games once in the 2019 playoffs — in Games 2 and 3 of Boston’s second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Clearly, Rask is holding up his end of the bargain. And if history holds true, Rask has fairly good odds to lift the Bruins to victory Saturday in Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Bennett/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images