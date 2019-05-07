Why Colin Cowherd Blames Kyrie Irving For Celtics’ NBA Playoff Downfall

There’s plenty of blame to go around in Boston these days with the Celtics facing elimination in their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving is feeling as much heat as anyone, as he simply hasn’t delivered for the C’s, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after dropping Game 4 on Monday night at TD Garden.

Colin Cowherd piled on the Celtics point guard Tuesday on FS1, declaring Boston is “absolutely worse” with Irving in the mix. After all, the Celtics went to the Eastern Conference finals without Irving and Gordon Hayward last season, and they’re now on the verge of being sent packing by MVP front-runner Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Bucks.

"This Celtics loss is on Kyrie Irving… He turns all those B/B+ B/B- guys around him into C's. This is on him." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/lMHXmPAk96 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 7, 2019

The Bucks will look to finish off the Celtics on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. It might mark Irving’s final game with Boston, as he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer.

If we’re to subscribe to Cowherd’s theory, it could be a blessing in disguise for the Celtics if Irving signs elsewhere this offseason. Because despite Irving’s amazing talent, it often feels like the organization is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole with him leading the charge.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images