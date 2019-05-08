Why Kendrick Perkins Is ‘Frustrated’ Watching 2019 Celtics Postseason

We’re sure most Celtics fans would say they’re frustrated watching Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Well, former Celtic Kenrick Perkins is in the same boat.

The former center has become extremely active on Twitter as of late, calling out the Celtics’ lack of togetherness, while also claiming that Kyrie Irving is not batman.

Perkins joined The Athletic’s Jay King for a Q&A to elaborate on his thoughts and discuss his frustrations with this current Celtics team. The 34-year-old addressed what he meant by saying they weren’t together in their Game 4 loss.

“You always look at a team’s body language,” Perkins told King. “It wasn’t enough talking on the floor. There didn’t seem like enough togetherness. And then you looked over at the bench, guys were talking, hanging their heads. And also you get just to the basketball part, not even just the emotional part of the basketball game, but, like, if you just looked at them play, it’s like no togetherness whatsoever.”

Perkins went on to explain what he meant by saying Irving wasn’t “batman”.

“I think Kyrie is a great player, don’t get me wrong,” Perkins said. “He’s a great player, he’s a proven player, he’s a champion. But is he a go-to guy? Is he a – should I say – LeBron James, Kevin Durant? Nah, he’s not that.”

The former Celtics center spoke about a plethora of Celtics related topics, including his other frustrations with the current club and some great stories from his days in Boston.

Game 5 between the Celtics and Bucks tips off from Fiserv Forum Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

