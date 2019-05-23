Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis put the Boston Red Sox ahead in extra innings Wednesday night, just like he planned.

Well, not exactly.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays needed some free baseball to determine a winner of Game 3 in Toronto. Chavis ultimately delivered the game-winning run in the 13th inning when he crushed a solo home run, his 10th of the season. The 23-year-old was just looking to “get a knock” when he stepped in for his fifth at-bat of the game, but his intentions two innings prior were far more direct.

Michael Chavis admitted he went up in the 11th inning trying to hit a home run. He was not in the 13th when he did. "But I was still trying to do damage." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 23, 2019

That’s baseball for you.

The go-ahead homer served as the latest highlight of Chavis’ highly successful start in the big leagues, something that hasn’t come as much of a surprise to the young slugger himself.

