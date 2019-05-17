Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will he or won’t he be back?

That’s the question surrounding Kyrie Irving on whether he’ll return as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Irving can opt-out of his contract and explore the free-agent market. And after a less-than-ideal 2018-19 season with the C’s — in which they were knocked out of the second round of the NBA playoffs — many expect Irving to leave.

Much has been said about the 27-year-old’s leadership (or lack thereof) and his lack of doubling down on his verbal commitment to re-sign with the Green, but there’s one executive who thinks Irving has everyone right where he wants them as NBA fans await Irving’s decision.

“He’s playing all of you guys right now,” a front-office official with a Western Conference team told NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “Say what you want about his leadership and all that nonsense, but the one thing we know about Kyrie is he will do what is best for Kyrie. The money, chance to win a title sooner rather than later, have his own team … all that stuff matters and when he looks at all the different options he’ll have, I think he’ll have one of those, “what the hell was I thinking?” moments and go back to Boston.”

There’s no telling what Irving will do and where he will end up come the 2019-20 season. But one thing we know for sure, it’s certainly going to be an interesting offseason no matter what he decides.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images