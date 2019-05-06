Why Rich Eisen Thinks It’s ‘Absurd’ Tom Brady Isn’t NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

The case can be made that Tom Brady still is the best quarterback in the NFL, and Rich Eisen believes the Patriots star’s contract should reflect that.

Brady is slated to earn a $14 million base salary for the 2019 season, with a total salary cap hit of $27 million. This isn’t chump change by any means, but his impending earnings still rank beneath the likes the Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford.

During Friday’s edition of “The Rich Eisen Show,” Eisen made his case why Brady should own the richest contract in the league. The six-time Super Bowl champion, of course, has earned the distinction based on his recent performance, but as Eisen notes, there’s more to come for the 41-year-old.

Luckily for the Patriots, being the NFL’s highest-paid player isn’t a major sticking point for Brady, who understands the importance of spreading the wealth among a 53-man roster. It also doesn’t hurt that the future Hall of Famer is married to one of the wealthiest supermodels in the world.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see what Brady fields in his next contract. The veteran signal-caller surprisingly has yet to rework his deal, which expires after the 2019 season. Brady never has entered the final year of a contract without restructuring beforehand.

It’s a near certainty the Patriots will make sure Brady is taken care of, but it’s tough to imagine it will result in him becoming the newest highest-paid NFL player.

Sorry, Rich.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images