Why Rodney Harrison Thinks Rob Gronkowski Will Come Out Of Retirement

Rob Gronkowski might be retired, but not everybody is convinced it’ll stay that way.

In fact, a New England Patriots legend is among those thinking the tight end will return in 2019.

Rodney Harrison, who was announced as this year’s Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Monday, made an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Tuesday, and was asked about Gronkowski. The now-NBC analyst indicated that he thinks the 29-year-old will get the itch to return to the gridiron during the upcoming season.

“Will he be back? I believe that he will,” Harrison said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I believe in the second half of the season he’s going to get antsy. Right now, it’s summer time and you’re hot and everybody is on you. But, I think when you sit back and you actually start missing football and you look up and say, ‘My body feels pretty good.’ I think he’ll be back. I think there’s a possibility.

“But also people thought I was crazy when I said last year I would sign Rob and I would sit him the first month, month and a half of the season, maybe the first couple of months and just let him play the second half of the season, the latter part of the season to keep him healthy and fresh.”

The Patriots did not add a tight end through the draft last month, and even if they had, it’s probably safe to say they’d welcome Gronk back with open arms if he decides he wants to return to football.

