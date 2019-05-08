Why Skip Bayless Thinks Kyrie Irving Joining Lakers Would Be ‘Bad Look’

Skip Bayless believes Kyrie Irving should cross at least one team off his free agency list: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving can opt out of his contract with the Boston Celtics and become a free agent this offseason, and there’s been some debate in recent months over whether the All-Star point guard would consider reuniting with LeBron James in L.A.

Bayless explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he absolutely hates the idea, though, as it would be “such a bad look” for Irving, who requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 to escape James’ shadow.

"There is no way Kyrie Irving is going to reunite with LeBron James in Los Angeles. If he does, I will be so disappointed in him, as will the world, because it would be such a bad look. … It didn't work the first time; it will not work the second time." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/RwF8hLfQz4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 8, 2019

James and Irving had great success together in Cleveland, reaching the NBA Finals in three straight seasons and winning a title in 2016. But Irving wanted to become the face of a franchise elsewhere, and Cleveland ultimately shipped him to Boston before the 2017-18 campaign.

So, what’s changed over the past two years?

Well, for one, Irving has been an awkward fit with the Celtics, who reached the Eastern Conference finals with him injured last season and now are on the brink of elimination in this year’s playoffs.

And two, James is coming off a rough first season with the Lakers and desperately needs additional star power in order for Los Angeles to seriously contend in the Western Conference.

This doesn’t mean Lakers fans should run out and buy Irving jerseys, as there are several other impact players who could land in Los Angeles this summer. But Irving smoothed things over with James earlier this season, and it appears the two at least are on good terms. A reunion is possible, even if unlikely.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images