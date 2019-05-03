Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Game 3 Is Celtics’ ‘Last Hope’ Vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are deadlocked at one game apiece heading into Game 3 at TD Garden, but Stephen A. Smith believes Friday night’s contest is a must-win for the home team.

It’s been a tale of two tilts thus far in this Eastern Conference semifinals showdown. The Celtics steamrolled the Bucks in Game 1 on the road, but Milwaukee responded with a 21-point victory in Game 2.

While both teams have blowout wins under their belts, Smith thinks it’s important to take note of an unexpected skid for the Bucks, one that the “First Take” co-host urges Boston to capitalize on. If the C’s fail to, Smith isn’t overly confident in their chances for the remainder of the best-of-seven set.

“I guess the reason I’m gonna pick the Boston Celtics to win this game is because I think this is their last hope,” Smith said Friday on ESPN. “The way they looked in Game 1, you think they can win the series. They way they looked in Game 2, you’re like this is the haphazard, roller coaster of a team that they’ve been throughout the season, which is why so many people lost faith in them. And I think Game 3 in Boston is gonna be incredibly telling. With that crowd as rabid as they are, with the level of urgency that comes attached to this game because we recognize how formidable Milwaukee is. Even though the Greek Freak (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is shooting 55 percent from 3-point range, he’s shooting 37 percent from the field. So when you look at it from that perspective and realize how much they’ve been able to neutralize him in the interior, if you don’t take advantage of this moment and really put your foot on the pedal against these boys — you know what? They might not win another game this series. So I think it’s incredibly important that Boston wins tonight.”

It seems it’s only a matter of time before Antetokounmpo breaks out, but let’s not forget about Celtics players who are poised to rebound as well. Irving had arguably his worst game in a Celtics uniform in Game 2 (nine points, 4-of-18 shooting) and Jayson Tatum has just nine combined points through the first two matchups against the Bucks after averaging 19.3 points per game in the first round. It’s tough to imagine either player playing as poorly at any point the rest of the way.

The Celtics, obviously, can serve themselves well by winning Game 3, but to say Friday’s game is the be all, end all for Boston probably is a tad dramatic.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-/USA TODAY Sports Images