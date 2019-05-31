Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel hosted a special episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night, and the late-night talk show host touched on more than just the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Kimmel took aim at some of the most horrendous ink in the NBA, ranking the five worst tattoos he’s spotted among former and current players.

The segment was pretty hilarious, even though Kimmel likely left off a few tattoos deserving of criticism. His issues ranged from ink location to poor execution, with some tattoos being almost recognizable thanks to shoddy work.

All told, NBA uniforms — tank tops and shorts, essentially — expose a lot of skin, so why not spice things up with some ink? A few players, especially those making millions upon millions of dollars, just might want to choose their tattoo artists a little more carefully.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab