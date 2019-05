Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a 36-19 record to start 2019, it’s no surprise the New York Yankees’ bullpen has been a continued bright spot for the team in 2019.

The Yankees’ main four relievers — Zach Britton, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman — each have an ERA no higher than 2.22 across 94 1/3 innings of work combined. In fact, New York is 30-0 when these four relievers take the mound with the lead after seven innings.

Check out the stats in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.