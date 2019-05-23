Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis started their professional baseball careers together in the minor leagues, and now they’re both pacing the Boston Red Sox lineup.

The Sox have been pretty hot throughout the month of May, in large part because of the production from the two youngest players in the lineup with Devers, 22, and Chavis, 23, both tearing the cover off the ball of late.

Both players homered in the Sox’s 6-5 extra-inning win Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, and have combined for 16 blasts thus far in 2019.

To see more on the Sox’s young guns, check out “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images