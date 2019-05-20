Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara and the Bruins are awaiting their Stanley Cup Final opponent, but Boston is making sure to use their time off wisely before Game 1 next Monday.

The Bruins captain spoke to reporters after their Monday practice, discussing some of the important factors that help teams become successful. Chara emphasized one factor more than others that he happens to have seen both sides of.

Chara, 42, is the oldest player in a locker room made up of 18 players age 30 or younger, but the defenseman says it’s important to make sure age does not separate the team.

“We are treating everybody the same way, no matter if it’s 18 or 40 or if someone 1,000 games or is playing his first game,” Chara told reporters. “We treat each other with respect and the same way as everybody else in the locker room.”

Chara is the leader that any coach, in any sport, wants in his locker room. If this clip doesn’t prove that, I’m not sure what will.

WBZ’s Joe Giza is right. The Celtics could have used a leader like the 42-year-old defenseman.

The Bruins await the result of the Western Conference Final matchup between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. The Blues currently lead the series 3-2.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images