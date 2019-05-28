BOSTON — Zdeno Chara certainly has taken some shots in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Bruins captain took a mighty blow off his leg in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the big man was drilled with another shot in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
This block appeared to be a bit more gruesome, with a point shot catching Chara on his wrist, which was exposed and cut open pretty badly.
But after the game, Chara gave an encouraging update.
“Yeah, I’m fine. I just got a cut. So, I just needed a couple of stitches,” Chara said.
(You can view the blocked shot here)
Seeing Chara head down the tunnel in the waning minutes of Game 1 was the last thing Bruins fans wanted to see, but it’s pretty unsurprising to hear the captain assure us that everything is fine.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/ USA TODAY Sports Images