Zdeno Chara Has Simple Message For Tom Brady On QB’s Latest Instagram Post

Tom Brady is gearing up for yet another NFL season, and he’s got another pro sports veteran in his corner.

For the last few weeks, the New England Patriots quarterback and Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara have exchanged comments on each other’s Instagram posts, often sharing words of support.

Brady on Wednesday was at UCLA getting some work in with a few Bruins (the collegiate Bruins, not the NHL Bruins, to be clear). The 41-year-old shared a few photos from the workout session on Instagram, and that prompted a short message from Chara in the replies.

Chara, who is 42-years-old, also knows a thing or two about performing at a high level at an advanced age, so he certainly is taking his own advice to “keep going.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images