There’s still a week to go until the puck drops for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but at this point, it looks like Zdeno Chara will be good to go at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins defenseman sat out Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final with an undisclosed injury. But his appearance on the ice after Boston completed its sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes, coupled with him skating at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday, raised optimism that the 42-year-old blueliner is just fine. So, too, did general manager Don Sweeney’s comments Saturday morning.

Any remaining doubt likely was erased Monday morning when Chara participated in Bruins practice.

David Krejci and Steven Kampfer are also on the ice for practice this morning. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2019

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Zdeno Chara “got through practice, no issues.” Will see tomorrow if there is any soreness. pic.twitter.com/lfZz4GCoSv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2019

That’s a good sight for Bruins fans.

Here’s how the lines looked at Warrior Ice Arena:

#NHLBruins practice lines: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Backes

Johansson – Coyle – Heinen

Nordstrom – Kuraly – Acciari

Kuhlman Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Clifton

Moore – Kampfer Rask

Halak pic.twitter.com/6XCpP2ErA7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2019

The Bruins still are waiting to learn who they’ll face in the Cup Final. The St. Louis Blues currently have a 3-2 series edge over the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final with Game 6 set for Tuesday night in St. Louis.

The Stanley Cup Final will kick off Monday, May 27. Puck drop at the Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images