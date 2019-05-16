Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are looking to eliminate the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, but they’ll have to do it without their captain.

Zdeno Chara will be out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. According to reports at PNC Arena, Chara is not on the ice for warmups, while John Moore is.

It was rumored earlier in the day that Chara might be out, though the actual ailment he’s dealing with is uncertain. The Bruins currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-0, so they have a little bit of wiggle room to take precautions with a guy like Chara, even if he technically would be able to gut it out.

According to The Providence Journal’s Mark Divver, it appears to be precautionary.

Word is Chara scratch is more precautionary than serious — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) May 16, 2019

Here’s how the lines and pairings looked during warmups.

Bruins lines for Game 4: Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Backes

Johnasson-Coyle-Heinen

Nordstrom-Kuraly-Acciari Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Moore-Clifton — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) May 16, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images