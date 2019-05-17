Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara did not play in Boston’s series-clinching Game 4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, but the Bruins’ captain made his presence known immediately after the final whistle.

Chara skated onto the ice in full uniform to celebrate the sweep with his teammates as they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. In the handshake line, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour and the 6-foot-9 defenseman had a nice exchange, which was captured by NBC Sports.

Chara showed his appreciation for Brind’Amour in an Instagram post Friday. Check it out:

Nice words from the B’s captain. The exchange alone told how much mutual respect there was between the two.

The Bruins await the winner of the Western Conference Final between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues. San Jose currently holds a 2-1 series lead heading into Friday’s Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images