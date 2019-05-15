Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday’s 2019 NBA Draft Lottery certainly didn’t go down the way most were anticipating, apparently including the NBA’s top prospect.

According to ESPN’s Mark Spears, Zion Williamson made a rapid exit from the lottery after the New Orleans Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick for the upcoming NBA draft. One source claims the Duke University star was hoping the pick would go to the New York Knicks, instead.

But it doesn’t sound like things went according to plan.

Zion Williamson was QUICKLY whisked out of the room after Pelicans were announced the winner of the draft lottery. Source said the former Duke star was rooting to go to New York, but now is going to New Orleans. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 15, 2019

We’re still less than 24 hours removed from Tuesday’s Draft Lottery, so there’s still plenty of time for some magic to happen between now and the June 20 NBA draft. But as we’ve learned over the years, anything can happen in the wild world of sports.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images