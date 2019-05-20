Looks like there may be more to the Zion Williamson-Anthony Davis relationship than meets the eye.
With the New Orleans Pelicans landing the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft Lottery, and Williamson expected to be the first player selected in the draft, there’s a chance (albeit a distant one) Williamson and Davis will be playing on the same team next season. But Davis apparently already has impacted the kind of player Williamson wants to be.
In a documentary produced by Home Team Hoops, the then-16-year-old Williamson explained how one interaction with Davis influenced his decision to sign every autograph he possibly can.
“When I was little, I looked up to high school players and wanted their autographs and sometimes I couldn’t get it, I’d be hurt,” Williamson said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “I said when I grew up, I don’t want to be like that. I want to sign every kid’s autograph. No matter how long it takes me.
“I don’t want to turn a little kid down because I know it will hurt them because it hurt me. Anthony Davis, John Wall turned me down. So I try to sign everybody’s.”
In one clip, Williamson even was seen signing dollar bills for young fans.
“As long as I give it back, I’m good,” he said in the clip.
