Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in the Wolverine State.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Joey Logano will start on the pole alongside Aric Almirola, while Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer will round out the top five.

Will Kyle Busch make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph at Pocono? We’ll find out soon enough,.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images