After taking in some road-course racing last week, NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series is back to left turns only.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s TheHouse.com 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Austin Dillon will start on pole, with Kevin Harvick, Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch rounding out the top five.

Martin Truex, winner last week at Sonoma, will have to fight his way through the pack from 18th.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 TheHouse.com 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCS

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images