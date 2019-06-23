Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a two-week break, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back and set for some road-course racing.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside William Byron while Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez will round out the top five.

Legendary NASCAR announcer Darrell Waltrip will retire following Sunday’s broadcast.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images