With the draft now in the rearview mirror and free agency still one week away, the NBA used its free time to hand out some hardware.
The 2019 NBA Awards were held in Los Angeles on Monday night to name the league’s Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Most Improved Player among other honors.
Take a look at this year’s winners:
Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Rookie of the Year: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Most Improved Player: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Sportsmanship Award: Mike Conley Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Hustle Award: Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Mike Conley Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year: Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks
