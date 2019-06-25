Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the draft now in the rearview mirror and free agency still one week away, the NBA used its free time to hand out some hardware.

The 2019 NBA Awards were held in Los Angeles on Monday night to name the league’s Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Most Improved Player among other honors.

Take a look at this year’s winners:

Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Rookie of the Year: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Most Improved Player: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

NBA Sportsmanship Award: Mike Conley Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Hustle Award: Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Mike Conley Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year: Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images