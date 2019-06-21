Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — With the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected Indiana forward Romeo Langford.

At 6-foot-6, 202 pounds, Langford brings athleticism and scoring ability at the wing, something Boston already has in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Langford is coming off a poor 3-point shooting season, but much of that should be attributed to a shooting hand injury. That same injury led many to believe Langford will fall in the draft, but the Celtics obviously weren’t deterred.

The Indiana native averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics also hold the Nos. 20 and 22 selections in the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images