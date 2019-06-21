Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — With the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected LSU point guard Tremont Waters.

Waters is a sharp-shooting point guard who has great court vision. His size may be an issue on the defensive end as he comes in at 5-foot-10, but the Connecticut native is known for his work ethic. He’ll join Purdue’s Carsen Edwards to fill out the Celtics’ new backcourt depth.

Welcome to Boston, Tremont ☘️ pic.twitter.com/EKxsZrt2AM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 21, 2019

Waters could be a candidate for a two-way deal. The 21-year-old worked out for the Celtics twice during the pre-draft process.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images