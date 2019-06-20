Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 NBA Draft has finally arrived.

The stage is set at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Zion Williamson is expected to be chosen with the No. 1 selection. Ja Morant is projected to follow in the No. 2 slot, but after that, anything can happen.

New Orleans holds the first and fourth overall choices, but many expect the Pelicans to try and deal the latter. The Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers round out the top five with picks two, three and five, respectively.

Here’s a list of every first and second-round draft pick. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected:

ROUND 1

1. New Orleans Pelicans:

2. Memphis Grizzlies:

3. New York Knicks:

4. Los Angeles Lakers (pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans as part of Anthony Davis deal):

5. Cleveland Cavaliers:

6. Phoenix Suns:

7. Chicago Bulls:

8. Atlanta Hawks:

9. Washington Wizards:

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas):

11. Minnesota Timberwolves:

12. Charlotte Hornets:

13. Miami Heat:

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento):

15. Detroit Pistons:

16. Orlando Magic:

17. Brooklyn Nets (pick reportedly to be traded to Atlanta):

18. Indiana Pacers:

19. San Antonio Spurs:

20. Boston Celtics (via LA Clippers):

21. Oklahoma City Thunder:

22. Boston Celtics:

23. Utah Jazz (pick reportedly to be traded to Memphis as part of Mike Conley Jr deal):

24. Philadelphia 76ers:

25. Portland Trail Blazers:

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston):

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver):

28. Golden State Warriors:

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto):

30. Milwaukee Bucks (pick reportedly traded to Detroit):

ROUND 2

31. Brooklyn Nets (via New York):

32. Phoenix Suns:

33. Philadelphia 76ers (via Cleveland):

34. Philadelphia 76ers (via Chicago):

35. Atlanta Hawks:

36. Charlotte Hornets (via Washington):

37. Dallas Mavericks:

38. Chicago Bulls (via Memphis):

39. New Orleans Pelicans:

40. Sacramento Kings (via Minnesota):

41. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers):

42. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento):

43. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Miami):

44. Atlanta Hawks (via Charlotte):

45. Detroit Pistons:

46. Orlando Magic (via Brooklyn):

47. Sacramento Kings (via Orlando):

48. Los Angeles Clippers:

49. San Antonio Spurs:

50. Indiana Pacers:

51. Boston Celtics:

52. Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City):

53. Utah Jazz:

54. Philadelphia 76ers:

55. New York Knicks (via Houston):

56. Los Angeles Clippers (via Portland):

57. New Orleans Pelicans (via Denver):

58. Golden State Warriors:

59. Toronto Raptors:

60. Sacramento Kings (via Milwaukee):

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images