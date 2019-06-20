Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re only a week removed from the conclusion of the 2018-19 NHL season after a thrilling seven-game Stanley Cup Final series, but the focus now shifts to which players shined the brightest on and off the ice.

Wednesday marks the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, with the league handing out multiple honors recognizing players for being among the league’s best in a variety of areas.

Here are the results in the order they were announced:

Calder Memorial Trophy — Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy — Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images