There were few surprises in the first round of the NHL Draft, but we’ve still got six more to go — so plenty can happen.
Day 2 of the draft is set to take place Saturday afternoon/evening in Vancouver, picking up with the No. 32 overall pick, which belongs to the Ottawa Senators.
Here’s how to watch Day 2 of the 2019 NHL Draft online.
When: Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NHL Network
Live Stream: Fubo | NHL.com (Link will be posted here once it goes live)
